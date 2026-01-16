White, CSU Northridge Matadors to visit Jones-Brown, Long Beach State Beach

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-10, 2-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (1-15, 0-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-10, 2-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (1-15, 0-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays CSU Northridge in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Beach are 1-7 on their home court. Long Beach State is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 2-5 in conference games. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynna Pukis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Saray White is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

