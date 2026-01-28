Western Illinois Leathernecks take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on 10-game losing streak

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-17, 0-10 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-17, 0-10 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois looks to stop its 10-game skid when the Leathernecks play Southeast Missouri State.

The Leathernecks have gone 3-5 at home. Western Illinois is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks have gone 6-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Illinois averages 65.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.7 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. BJ Ward is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

