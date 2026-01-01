Washington State hosts Loyola Marymount following Amey’s 20-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-5, 1-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-5, 1-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Washington State after Myron Amey Jr. scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 80-71 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 3-3 at home. Washington State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-1 in conference games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 6.5.

Washington State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Loyola Marymount averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Lions meet Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Tomas Thrastarson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amey is averaging 15.3 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

