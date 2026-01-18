Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Jones’ 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (6-10, 1-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-13, 2-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (6-10, 1-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-13, 2-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Nick Jones scored 20 points in Wagner’s 80-74 loss to the New Haven Chargers.

The Knights have gone 4-3 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks are 1-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

Jones is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Jaden Baker is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

