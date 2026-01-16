Wagner Seahawks take on the New Haven Chargers on 3-game skid

New Haven Chargers (5-11, 3-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-10, 2-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (5-11, 3-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-10, 2-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to break its three-game slide when the Seahawks play New Haven.

The Seahawks are 4-3 in home games. Wagner is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

The Chargers are 3-2 against NEC opponents. New Haven leads the NEC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aniya McDonald-Perry averaging 4.3.

Wagner averages 57.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 59.4 New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Chargers match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Chargers. McDonald-Perry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

