Utah State faces Wyoming following Collins’ 20-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (12-8, 3-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-3, 7-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-8, 3-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-3, 7-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Wyoming after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Utah State’s 65-61 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies are 7-1 in home games. Utah State scores 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Cowboys are 3-6 in conference matchups. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 5.2.

Utah State scores 83.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.2 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 6.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Collins is averaging 18.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 15.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.