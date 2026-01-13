UMass hosts conference rival Akron

Akron Zips (3-13, 0-4 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (11-3, 3-1 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAC…

Akron Zips (3-13, 0-4 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (11-3, 3-1 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes UMass and Akron will play on Wednesday.

The Minutewomen have gone 6-0 in home games. UMass ranks seventh in the MAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 4.6.

The Zips are 0-4 in conference games. Akron ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Keiryn McGuff averaging 3.9.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Akron allows. Akron scores 11.8 more points per game (69.4) than UMass gives up to opponents (57.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Olbrys is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shaena Brew is averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Zips. Izzy Callaway is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Zips: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

