Ullstrom and Richmond host VCU

VCU Rams (6-12, 2-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-4, 5-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts VCU after Rachel Ullstrom scored 26 points in Richmond’s 85-67 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders are 7-1 in home games. Richmond has a 14-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 2-4 in conference play. VCU is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Richmond averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 58.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 63.4 Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ullstrom averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is shooting 53.4% and averaging 24.2 points over the past 10 games.

Laia Crespin is averaging 2.3 points for the Rams. Katarina Knezevic is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

