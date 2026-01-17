UCF takes on Colorado after Harmon’s 29-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-8, 1-5 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-8, 1-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Colorado after Leah Harmon scored 29 points in UCF’s 63-59 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Knights are 6-5 on their home court. UCF has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

UCF makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Colorado averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UCF allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is averaging 17.2 points for the Knights. Samari Bankhead is averaging 0.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buffaloes. Zyanna Walker is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.