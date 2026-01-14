UC Riverside visits Long Beach State following Henderson’s 27-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-11, 1-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-11, 2-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-11, 1-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-11, 2-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Long Beach State after Andrew Henderson scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 69-66 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 6-3 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks eighth in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Rob Diaz III averaging 3.2.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by BJ Kolly averaging 1.8.

Long Beach State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 71.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 77.1 Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is averaging 18.2 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Marqui Worthy is averaging 13.4 points for the Highlanders. Henderson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.