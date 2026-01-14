Live Radio
Trey Spimpson scores 28 for Kennesaw State in 89-86 win over Florida International

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 10:05 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Trey Simpson scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Florida International 89-86 on Wednesday.

Simpson also contributed three blocks for the Owls (11-6, 3-3 Conference USA). RJ Johnson added 26 points off the bench while going 9 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line while they also had seven assists. Simeon Cottle had 21 points and shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line.

The Panthers (9-8, 2-4) were led by Zawdie Jackson, who posted 25 points. Eric Dibami added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Florida International. Julian Mackey finished with 14 points.

Cottle’s 17-point second half helped Kennesaw State close out the three-point victory.

