Tounde Yessoufou scores 23 as Baylor posts wire-to-wire 94-79 victory over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 23 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears posted a wire-to-wire 94-79 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Yessoufou made 11 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Bears (11-5, 1-3 Big 12 Conference), adding three steals to help Baylor end a three-game skid.

Michael Rataj finished with 19 points and seven rebounds as Baylor beat Oklahoma State for a sixth straight time. Cameron Carr totaled 17 points and six assists. Obi Agbim had 15 points and Isaac Williams scored 14 off the bench.

Parsa Fallah totaled 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cowboys (13-4, 1-3). Anthony Roy hit five 3-pointers and scored 17. Victorious Miller hit three 3s and scored 14 before fouling out. Kanye Clare added 13 points and six rebounds.

Williams had all of his points in the first half, Yessoufou scored 13 and Carr scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to help Baylor take a commanding 57-39 lead into halftime.

Williams and Agbim both sank two 3-pointers as the Bears made nine of their first 12 shots from beyond the arc. Baylor shot 73.3% (22 for 30) and held Oklahoma State to 46.9% (15 for 32) before the break.

Yessoufou made a jumper to give Baylor its largest lead at 67-43 with 16 minutes remaining. Jaylen Curry hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 80-70 with 7:44 left, but Rataj answered with a dunk and the Bears cruised to the finish.

Up next

Baylor: At Kansas on Friday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

