Toledo visits Kent State after Wilson’s 25-point game

Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-4, 4-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-4, 4-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Kent State after Sonny Wilson scored 25 points in Toledo’s 101-85 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-1 at home. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 9.1.

The Rockets are 4-1 in MAC play. Toledo scores 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Kent State averages 90.4 points, 12.6 more per game than the 77.8 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Rockets square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is shooting 57.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Leroy Blyden Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.