Texas Southern takes on Jackson State after Roberts’ 20-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (4-12, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Jackson State after Bryce Roberts scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 72-71 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jackson State Tigers are 2-1 in home games. Jackson State is 1-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Jackson State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Jackson State gives up.

The Jackson State Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 45.4% and averaging 21.6 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Troy Hupstead is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Roberts is averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

