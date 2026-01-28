Texas A&M faces No. 10 Oklahoma after Pryor’s 22-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (8-8, 1-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 4-3 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-8, 1-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 4-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays No. 10 Oklahoma after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 81-70 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Sooners are 10-2 on their home court. Oklahoma has a 13-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 1-6 in conference games. Texas A&M gives up 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 64.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the 63.5 Oklahoma gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Raegan Beers is averaging 16.2 points and 12 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Pryor is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

