Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State following Marshall’s 29-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (8-10, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 2-5 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech after George Marshall scored 29 points in Morehead State’s 105-100 overtime loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-4 at home. Tennessee Tech is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Davion Cunningham is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Marshall is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

