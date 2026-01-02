Teagan Moore scores career-high 28 as Western Kentucky tops Sam Houston 102-91

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had a career-high 28 points to lead Western Kentucky to a 102-91 victory…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had a career-high 28 points to lead Western Kentucky to a 102-91 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Moore, a sophomore, also snagged six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Ryan Myers hit four 3-pointers and scored 18. Armelo Boone added 16 points.

The Bearkats (8-5, 0-2) were led by Isaiah Manning with 23 points. Po’Boigh King added 21 points and six rebounds. Veljko Ilic totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Myers scored 11 points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into halftime trailing 49-42. Moore scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Western Kentucky to the victory.

