Suder, Miami (OH) beat Buffalo 105-102 in OT

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder scored 37 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime, to lead Miami (OH) over Buffalo 105-102 on Saturday.

Suder shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 of 7 from the line for the RedHawks (19-0, 7-0 Mid-American Conference). Luke Skaljac scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with 10 assists. Eian Elmer went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. The RedHawks extended their winning streak to 19 games.

Angelo Brizzi led the way for the Bulls (13-5, 3-3) with 24 points. Daniel Freitag added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Buffalo. Ryan Sabol recorded 20 points, five assists and two steals.

Suder scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Miami (OH) to a three-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

