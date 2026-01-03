Stony Brook faces N.C. A&T, looks to stop 4-game skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-6, 0-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 0-2 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-6, 0-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 0-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four straight games.

The Seawolves are 6-1 on their home court. Stony Brook averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stony Brook averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richard Goods is averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seawolves. Erik Pratt is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis Walker is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Bryson Ogletree is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

