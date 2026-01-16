St. Rose, No. 22 Princeton Tigers to host MacDonald and the Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (9-6, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Princeton plays Dartmouth in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Princeton has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Green are 0-2 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Princeton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Princeton gives up.

The Tigers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison St. Rose is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zeynep Ozel averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Cate MacDonald is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.