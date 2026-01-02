SIU-Edwardsville hosts conference rival Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-5, 2-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-5, 2-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Marshall and Morehead State visit Ring Malith and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC play.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 4.4.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 7.1.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marshall is averaging 12.5 points for the Eagles. Davion Cunningham is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

