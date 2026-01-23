Singleton leads Canisius against Fairfield after 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 4-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-9, 4-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Fairfield after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Canisius’ 69-66 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Stags are 8-2 in home games. Fairfield scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-6 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield averages 76.9 points, 6.1 more per game than the 70.8 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 62.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 73.3 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is averaging 17.1 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Singleton is averaging 13.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

