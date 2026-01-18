Siena hosts Fairfield following Coyle’s 23-point performance

Fairfield Stags (11-8, 3-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-7, 5-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (11-8, 3-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-7, 5-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Fairfield after Brendan Coyle scored 23 points in Siena’s 74-59 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Saints are 4-3 on their home court. Siena scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Stags are 3-5 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Siena averages 70.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 73.4 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 12.5 more points per game (77.6) than Siena allows (65.1).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.