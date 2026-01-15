Seamster scores 14, UT Arlington defeats Utah Tech 56-52

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 14 points as UT Arlington beat Utah Tech 56-52 on Thursday. Seamster…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 14 points as UT Arlington beat Utah Tech 56-52 on Thursday.

Seamster had eight rebounds for the Mavericks (12-5, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tyran Mason scored eight points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor and added six rebounds. Marcell McCreary shot 1 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with seven points.

The Trailblazers (9-10, 2-3) were led in scoring by Ethan Potter, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Utah Tech also got 16 points and two steals from Tanner Davis. Noah Bolanga also put up seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

