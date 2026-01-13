Saunders leads No. 0 BYU against TCU after 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 BYU plays TCU after Richie Saunders scored 24 points in BYU’s 89-84 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 at home. BYU has a 12-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Horned Frogs are 1-2 in Big 12 play. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

BYU makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). TCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than BYU gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is shooting 58.1% and averaging 22.9 points for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

David Punch is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

