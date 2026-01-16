Santa Clara faces Saint Mary’s (CA) for conference showdown

Santa Clara Broncos (15-5, 5-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-8, 2-4 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (15-5, 5-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-8, 2-4 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Hawkins and Santa Clara take on Edie Clarke and Saint Mary’s (CA) on Saturday.

The Gaels have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 2.5.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarke is averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maia Jones is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Hawkins is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.