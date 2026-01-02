Samuel Hincapie scores 18 to lead Le Moyne to 84-58 romp over St. Francis

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Samuel Hincapie scored 18 points to help Le Moyne beat St. Francis 84-58 on Friday night…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Samuel Hincapie scored 18 points to help Le Moyne beat St. Francis 84-58 on Friday night in a Northeast Conference opener.

Hincapie added six rebounds for the Dolphins (6-8, 1-0). Trent Mosquera totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Jakob Blakley shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Zion Russell led the Red Flash (2-12, 0-1) with 12 points, five assists and three steals. Victor Payne added 11 points and Skylar Wicks pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

