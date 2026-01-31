Saine has 28, Grayson hits winner in Weber State’s 81-79 win over Idaho State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine scored 28 points and ArDarius Grayson hit a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine scored 28 points and ArDarius Grayson hit a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining as Weber State beat Idaho State 81-79 on Saturday.

Weber State trailed 79-77 with 56 seconds left. Grayson made one of his two free throws with 42 seconds remaining, then hit the winner in the waning seconds. Weber State alum and nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard was in attendance.

Saine also added eight assists for the Wildcats (11-11, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Grayson scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Nigel Burris had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Malek Gomma had 10 rebounds.

Connor Hollenbeck led the way for the Bengals (10-12, 3-6) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Idaho State also got 19 points and two steals from Martin Kheil. Evan Otten also put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats fell behind by as much as 13 points with 14:51 left in the second half. They cut that deficit to four with a 9-0 run and never trailed again by more than five.

