Rudovskii leads Bryant against NJIT after 22-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (6-12, 2-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-11, 3-1 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on NJIT after Timofei Rudovskii scored 22 points in Bryant’s 79-74 overtime win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 in home games. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in America East play. Bryant is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

NJIT is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than NJIT allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Robinson is averaging 12.1 points for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rudovskii is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.6 points. Aaron Davis is shooting 51.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

