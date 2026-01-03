Robinson, Air Force Falcons to visit Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Rebels

Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-6, 1-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-6, 1-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Robinson and Air Force take on Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV in MWC action Saturday.

The Rebels are 4-2 in home games. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Bannarbie averaging 5.0.

The Falcons are 0-2 in MWC play. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV scores 81.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 73.7 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 64.8 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 78.8 UNLV allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Kam Sanders is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Falcons. Caleb Walker is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.