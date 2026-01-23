Rice plays Tulsa on home skid

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-3, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-11, 2-4 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-3, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-11, 2-4 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Tulsa.

The Owls have gone 5-5 at home. Rice is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-2 in conference play. Tulsa has a 13-3 record against opponents over .500.

Rice averages 73.7 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 71.7 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Rice allows.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.2 points. Trae Broadnax is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Miles Barnstable averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 88.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

