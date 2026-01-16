Rice plays North Texas, seeks 5th straight road win

Rice Owls (14-3, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-7, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (14-3, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (10-7, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Owls take on North Texas.

The Mean Green have gone 6-4 at home. North Texas is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 4-0 in AAC play. Rice has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Rice scores 8.0 more points per game (70.3) than North Texas gives up to opponents (62.3).

The Mean Green and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 13.3 points. Megan Nestor is shooting 59.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

