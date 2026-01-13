Rhode Island puts road win streak on the line against VCU

Rhode Island Rams (14-2, 5-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-11, 2-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (14-2, 5-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-11, 2-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Rhode Island Rams face VCU.

The VCU Rams are 5-1 in home games. VCU has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 11-2 against opponents with a winning record.

VCU is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 38.3% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 69.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 67.1 VCU allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals for the VCU Rams. Makennah White is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Rhode Island Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 9-1, averaging 67.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

