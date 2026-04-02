Green scores 13, Tulsa knocks off New Mexico 74-69 in NIT semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — David Green had 13 points in Tulsa’s 74-69 win over New Mexico on Thursday night in the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — David Green had 13 points in Tulsa’s 74-69 win over New Mexico on Thursday night in the NIT semifinals.

Green added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (30-7). Ade Popoola added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the field. Miles Barnstable went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jake Hall led the way for the Lobos (26-11) with 18 points. New Mexico also got 16 points and six rebounds from JT Rock.

Popoola scored nine points in the first half for Tulsa, which led 36-29 at the break. Tylen Riley scored Tulsa’s final seven points of the game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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