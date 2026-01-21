Quigley and the Binghamton Bearcats take on conference foe New Hampshire

Binghamton Bearcats (4-16, 0-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-12, 1-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-16, 0-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-12, 1-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belal El Shakery and New Hampshire host Jeremiah Quigley and Binghamton in America East action Thursday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 in home games. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East with 11.1 assists per game led by Kijan Robinson averaging 2.5.

The Bearcats are 0-5 in America East play. Binghamton is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

New Hampshire scores 69.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 75.2 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Bearcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Quigley is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.