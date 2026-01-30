Prairie View A&M Panthers face the Texas Southern Tigers on 4-game losing streak

Texas Southern Tigers (6-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (6-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-13, 3-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M enters the matchup with Texas Southern as losers of four straight games.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Cory Wells leads the Panthers with 6.7 boards.

The Tigers are 4-4 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Prairie View A&M scores 80.6 points per game, equal to what Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.5 points. Dontae Horne is averaging 20.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Bryce Roberts is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.9 points. Troy Hupstead is shooting 53.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

