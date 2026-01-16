Oweh leads Kentucky against No. 24 Tennessee after 21-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 2-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky…

Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 2-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces No. 24 Tennessee after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 75-74 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 17.5 assists per game led by Denzel Aberdeen averaging 3.2.

Tennessee makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Tennessee gives up.

The Volunteers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Volunteers. Bishop Boswell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oweh is averaging 15.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Aberdeen is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.