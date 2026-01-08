Oregon State hosts Yeo and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (12-5, 1-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 1-3 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-5, 1-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 1-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Oregon State after Junseok Yeo scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 93-76 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Beavers have gone 7-3 at home. Oregon State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 1-3 against WCC opponents. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Oregon State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 78.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.0 Oregon State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

