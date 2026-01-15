Oregon State earns 76-70 victory against Loyola Marymount

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Sy’s 25 points helped Oregon State defeat Loyola Marymount 76-70 on Wednesday. Sy had 11…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Sy’s 25 points helped Oregon State defeat Loyola Marymount 76-70 on Wednesday.

Sy had 11 rebounds for the Beavers (10-10, 3-4 West Coast Conference). Josiah Lake scored 21 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line. Jorge Diaz Graham shot 1 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Lions (11-9, 2-5) were led in scoring by Myron Amey Jr., who finished with 18 points and two steals. Rodney Brown Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Shelley had 10 points.

Lake scored 10 points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 37-36. Sy’s 17-point second half helped Oregon State close out the six-point victory.

