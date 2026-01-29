Ole Miss and Vanderbilt flip locations for their home-and-home series because of winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 18 Vanderbilt and Mississippi are flipping the locations for their home-and-home men’s basketball series because…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 18 Vanderbilt and Mississippi are flipping the locations for their home-and-home men’s basketball series because of the impact of last weekend’s winter storm.

The two teams had been scheduled to face off Saturday at Ole Miss. That game will now take place at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium instead, with a tip-off time of 5 p.m. Central.

Their March 4 rematch will be at Ole Miss. That game initially had been scheduled to take place at Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss recently announced the university will be closed through Feb. 8. Thousands in the area remain without power and water. Road conditions in the area remain hazardous.

This schedule change means Vanderbilt (18-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) will play three straight home games. They beat Kentucky 80-55 on Tuesday, and they host Oklahoma on Feb. 7. They also now will end the regular season with three consecutive road games: Feb. 28 at Kentucky, March 4 at Ole Miss and March 7 at Tennessee.

The Vanderbilt matchup will be the second of four straight road games for Ole Miss (11-9, 3-4). The Rebels lost 72-63 at Kentucky on Saturday. They visit Tennessee on Tuesday and play at Texas on Feb. 7.

