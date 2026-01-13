Old Dominion hosts McBride and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Old Dominion after Jayden McBride scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 82-59 win over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Monarchs have gone 7-2 at home. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 2.8.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Appalachian State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McBride is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.3 points. Daisia Mitchell is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

