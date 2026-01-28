Okojie leads Mercer against UNC Greensboro after 27-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-8, 5-3 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-8, 5-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces UNC Greensboro after Baraka Okojie scored 27 points in Mercer’s 80-77 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bears are 9-0 in home games. Mercer ranks third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Armani Mighty leads the Bears with 10.6 boards.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro allows 81.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Mercer’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mighty is averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bears. Okojie is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Neely is averaging 16.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 89.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

