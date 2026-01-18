Oakland secures 88-63 victory over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Isaac Garrett added 17 points and…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Isaac Garrett added 17 points and added 10 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 88-63 on Sunday to snap the Phoenix’s five-game win streak.

Ziare Wells finished 6 of 7 from the field and finish with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (11-9, 7-2 Horizon League).

Ramel Bethea finished with 11 points and four blocks for the Phoenix (11-9, 6-3). Justin Allen added nine points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Marcus Hall also had nine points and four assists.

