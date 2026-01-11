No. 19 Ohio State played No. 8 Maryland tough on the boards, with the help of 5-7 Jaloni Cambridge

If Ohio State was going to beat Maryland on the road, the Buckeyes needed to be tough on the boards.

Even 5-foot-7 Jaloni Cambridge was ready to do her part.

Cambridge had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help No. 19 Ohio State top the eighth-ranked Terrapins 89-76 on Sunday. Fresh off a 41-point performance against Illinois, Cambridge filled up the stat sheet while playing all 40 minutes.

“I didn’t even know I had nine rebounds,” said Cambridge, who surpassed her previous career high of eight. “I’m very thankful that I was able to help my team. That’s huge for me, being one of the smallest players on the floor.”

The Buckeyes dug their way out of a 15-point hole in the second quarter and were within two at the half. Then they pulled away with a 13-2 run in the fourth.

When it was over, they were tied with Maryland in rebounding at 39-39.

“They are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “We end up even on the boards. I think those were two big things — our half court defense and our rebounding. We wouldn’t have won this game a month ago. We just weren’t good enough in either one of those areas. To our players’ credit, we’ve gotten a lot better.”

It also helped that Ohio State shot 50% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 91% on free throws.

The Buckeyes have lost only twice this season — to UConn and UCLA, both of whom are in the top five. Ohio State still has to play at Iowa and face Maryland again, but a road win like this leaves the Buckeyes in striking distance of the top of the Big Ten.

As for Cambridge, she scored 28 points in a losing effort against UCLA last month. Now she’s shown she can lead her team past a good opponent on the road.

“Both ends of the floor,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “You just see her coast to coast, a really difficult matchup to be able to defend in the open court.”

