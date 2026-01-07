No. 16 Baylor hosts Colorado after Scott’s 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Baylor plays Colorado after Taliah Scott scored 21 points in Baylor’s 72-70 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.8 points while holding opponents to 34.0% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Baylor averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Buffaloes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 43.3% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bears. Yuting Deng is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

