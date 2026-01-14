NJIT visits UMass-Lowell after Robinson’s 24-point game

NJIT Highlanders (7-11, 2-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-10, 3-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (7-11, 2-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-10, 3-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces UMass-Lowell after Sebastian Robinson scored 24 points in NJIT’s 74-70 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The River Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. UMass-Lowell ranks ninth in the America East in team defense, giving up 78.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 against America East opponents. NJIT is eighth in the America East giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UMass-Lowell makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). NJIT’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The River Hawks and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrel Yepdo is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Austin Green is shooting 59.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Bolden is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.2 points. Robinson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

