Njie and UTSA host UAB

UAB Blazers (12-8, 3-4 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-16, 0-8 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on UAB after Baboucarr Njie scored 25 points in UTSA’s 70-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-7 at home. UTSA is seventh in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Njie averaging 2.1.

The Blazers are 3-4 against conference opponents. UAB averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

UTSA is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UTSA gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Austin Nunez is averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chance Westry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Daniel Rivera is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Blazers: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

