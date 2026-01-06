New Mexico visits Colorado State after Buljan’s 25-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Colorado State after Tomislav Buljan scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 78-58 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 6-2 on their home court. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Lobos are 2-1 in conference play. New Mexico scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Colorado State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.6 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Hall is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

