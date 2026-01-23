New Hampshire takes on Albany (NY) after overtime win

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-13, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday,…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-13, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Albany (NY) following New Hampshire’s 88-82 overtime victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. New Hampshire leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 33.9 boards. Belal El Shakery paces the Wildcats with 8.1 rebounds.

The Great Danes are 3-2 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) leads the America East scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

New Hampshire averages 70.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 73.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and Great Danes match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kijan Robinson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Bike is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amir Lindsey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

