Ndalama scores 17 in Florida A&M’s 66-58 victory against Alcorn State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Miles Ndalama scored 17 points as Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 66-58 on Saturday.

Ndalama had three steals and three blocks for the Rattlers (8-9, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaquan Sanders scored 13 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Antonio Baker shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Tycen McDaniels finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Braves (3-15, 2-4). Alcorn State also got 14 points and five steals from Jameel Morris. Davian Williams also put up 11 points.

